This is developing story

A grand jury in the US state of Georgia 10 indictments after hearings over handed former president Donald Trump's interference in the 2020 elections, according to US media on Monday.

Although no official statement has been made announcing Trump has been charged, prosecutors presented their evidence throughout the day. Televised images showed Judge Robert McBurney signing off on the documents, although it was not completely certain who was indicted.

Fulton County court clerk Che Alexander confirmed that 10 indictments were brought against an individual, although she refused to reveal their identify.

More to follow