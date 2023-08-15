Mississippi girl, 13, gives birth after being raped and without abortion access in U.S.

The mother could not afford to take her preteen daughter to the closest abortion provider in Chicago, ending up having a 'painful' birth

A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a boy in the southern U.S. state of Mississippi, after being raped and unable to access abortion services, the Time magazine reported on Monday.

Known by her pseudonym, Ashley only discovered she was pregnant after being taken to hospital for uncontrollable vomiting. Upon receiving blood work that showed she was pregnant, the police were contacted.

“It was surreal for her,” Ashley’s physician, Dr Erica Balthrop, told Time. “She just had no clue.”

Her mother, known by the pseudonym Regina, had noticed that Ashley was behaving differently. The pre-teen started staying in her room when she used to enjoy going outside to record TikTok dances.

Regina then filed a complaint with the local Clarksdale police department, and she told Time that her daughter ultimately shared what happened. While making TikTok videos outside, a man came into the home’s front yard and raped the pre-teen girl, with her uncle and sibling just inside. Ashley said she did not know who the man was and there were no other witnesses.

“This situation hurts the most because it was an innocent child doing what children do, playing outside,” Regina told Time. “It still hurts, and is going to always hurt.”

The mother looked at getting an abortion for her preteen daughter, but the closest provider was in Chicago, a drive of more than nine hours, and would have required taking time off work. Regina told the magazine that she couldn’t afford it.

The 13-year-old Ashley told Time the birth was “painful,” after 39 weeks of pregnancy.

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned nationwide abortion access rights, established decades ago by the Roe v. Wade precedent, 14 states legislated laws to ban abortions, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights. Since then, there have been numerous horrific personal accounts from some of the 25 million women ages 15 to 33 that live with the new restrictions on their reproductive rights.

Voters in the American Midwest state of Ohio were the latest to fight to uphold those rights on Wednesday, rejecting a proposal that would have targeted abortion by making it more difficult to change the state’s constitution.