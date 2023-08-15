Known as Held v. State of Montana, the case was initiated by 16 plaintiffs aged 5 to 22 and has drawn attention due to its potential to set a precedent

In a pivotal climate trial, a Montana court handed down a ruling on Monday that sided with a group of young individuals who accused the western U.S. state of infringing upon their rights to an uncontaminated environment.

District Court Judge Kathy Seeley declared a state law unconstitutional that prevented agencies from factoring in the consequences of greenhouse gas emissions when granting permits for fossil fuel development.

Known as Held v. State of Montana, the case was initiated by 16 plaintiffs aged five to 22 and has drawn significant attention due to its potential to set a precedent for comparable lawsuits nationwide.

Judge Seeley's extensive ruling articulated, "By prohibiting analysis of GHG emissions and corresponding impacts to the climate... the MEPA Limitation violates Youth Plaintiffs' right to a clean and healthful environment and is unconstitutional on its face."

Further reinforcing her decision, Seeley stated, "Plaintiffs have a fundamental constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment, which includes climate as part of the environmental life-support system."

Notably, this closely monitored case marks the first instance of a constitutional claim against a state, and it also featured a rare occurrence where climate experts were cross-examined in court.

Julia Olson, the executive director of Our Children's Trust, a nonprofit that represented the plaintiffs, celebrated the verdict as a "major triumph for Montana, for the younger generation, for democracy, and for our climate."

She underscored the significance of the ruling, noting, "Today, for the first time in U.S. history, a court ruled on the merits of a case that the government violated the constitutional rights of children through laws and actions that promote fossil fuels, ignore climate change, and disproportionately imperil young people."

Amid the backdrop of escalating wildfires in the West, fueled by fossil fuel emissions, Olson emphasized that the Montana ruling signifies a transformative moment, stating, "Today's ruling in Montana is a game-changer that marks a turning point in this generation's efforts to save the planet from the devastating effects of human-caused climate chaos."