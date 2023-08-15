Biden commits to visiting fire-ravaged Hawaii, vows support

During a visit to a factory in Wisconsin, the 80-year-old addressed the situation in Hawaii, where the blazes on Maui island have killed at least 99 people

U.S. President Joe Biden expressed his intention on Tuesday to travel to Hawaii, the site of the nation's deadliest wildfires in a century, as soon as possible.

His aim is to personally assess the destruction and offer solace to survivors.

During a visit to a factory in Wisconsin, the 80-year-old Democrat addressed the situation in Hawaii, where the blazes on Maui island have claimed at least 99 lives.

Biden stated, "My wife Jill and I are going to travel to Hawaii as soon as we can," emphasizing his reluctance to impede ongoing relief operations.

Presidential trips involve intricate logistical and security considerations, necessitating coordination among various local agencies. Such visits might also divert resources from the immediate crisis.

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer Wildfire wreckage in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Swiftly designating Hawaii as a "major disaster" zone, Biden ensured the release of federal aid funds. He reported having multiple conversations with Hawaii Governor Josh Green, vowing comprehensive support. He remarked, "That's a fancy word of saying whatever you need, you're going to get."

Biden's response has faced criticism from Republican opponents who perceive it as inadequate.