U.S.: Death toll in horrific Hawaii wildfire tops 100

Only four of the dead have been identified so far

Over 100 people died in last week’s devastating wildfire that hit a Hawaiian town of Lahaina, according to the latest information announced by the state’s governor on Tuesday evening.

"101 lives have now been lost," Gov. Josh Green said, adding that only over a quarter of the disaster zone has been searched so far.

Refrigerated containers were being pressed into use as makeshift morgues at the Maui Police Forensic Facility on Tuesday, according to an AFP journalist. The difficult process of identifying the dead inched forwards, with officials saying they had collected DNA samples from 41 people whose relatives were missing.

However, only four of the dead have been identified so far. The island's police chief said that many of the bodies are so badly charred that they are unrecognizable.

In the meantime, local residents are desperate to return to their homes but are met with bans. Officials warned of the dangers of unstable buildings and potential airborne toxic chemicals in the area.

Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden expressed his intention to travel to Hawaii to personally assess the destruction and offer solace to survivors. The president will be accompanied by his wife Jill.