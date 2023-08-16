Calling all Jews and Israelis in the LA area: This survey is for you!

How important is Israel to you? What issues are you most concerned about?

As the Israeli and Jewish population in the U.S. grows, their focus isn't just on Middle Eastern politics. Day-to-day issues that affect their children at school, their spouses at work, or their family at home often emerge as the most pressing priorities.

In order to gain a better understanding of the Jewish and Israeli community in the United States, we're launching a dedicated survey, beginning with Los Angeles.

Are you Jewish or Israeli and living in the LA area? This is more than a call to participate — it's an invitation to shape understanding!

Dive in, share, and help us better understand the Jewish and Israeli American experience.

• Click here to fill out the survey in English >>

• Click here to fill out the survey in Hebrew >>