US appeals court limits use of abortion pill mifepristone

White House says ruling would 'significantly roll back the ability for women in every state to get the health care they need'

An appeals court in the US placed restrictions on abortion pill mifepristone on Wednesday.

The limitations reduce the use of the pill from 10 weeks to seven weeks, block it from distribution through mail, and require a doctor’s prescription. However, mifepristone will remain on the market until Supreme Court justices decide whether to review the ruling or not.

The ruling is the latest after a controversial Supreme Court ruling last year that overturned Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a women's right to an abortion. Some states have passed laws that limit or criminalize abortion access in the wake of the conservative-led court's decision.

According to the panel of judges, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) "failed to address several important concerns about whether the drug would be safe for the women who use it” when granting approval in 2000, as well as when making it more accessible in 2016.

The FDA estimates the drug has been used in more than half of all abortions in the US since its approval.

The three-judge panel on the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans consisted of two judges appointed by former president Donald Trump and one appointed by former president George W. Bush.

The Justice Department said it would seek a Supreme Court review of the ruling.

US Vice President Kamala Harris slammed the move on X, calling it "another step toward the ultimate goal of a nationwide abortion ban."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1691936314201874448 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said limiting mifepristone will “significantly roll back the ability for women in every state to get the health care they need, and undermine FDA's scientific, evidence-based process for approving safe and effective medications.”

US “President Biden and Vice President Harris remain firmly committed to defending reproductive health care,” she added.