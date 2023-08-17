Blinken says U.S. doing ‘everything’ to free Paul Whelan from Russian prison

The U.S. designated Whelan as 'wrongfully detained' and tried to broker his release as part of the prisoner swap with Moscow together with Brittney Griner

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday spoke by phone with former U.S. marine Paul Whelan who is detained in a Russian prison, according to media reports.

A source told CNN that Blinken urged Whelan to "keep the faith” and said that the Biden administration is “doing everything we can to bring you home as soon as possible.” The American was arrested in Russia in 2018 and sentenced to 16 years in prison for alleged spying.

The U.S. designated Whelan as "wrongfully detained" and tried to broker his release as part of the prisoner swap with Moscow together with American basketball star Brittney Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in prison on drug smuggling charges. While Griner was exchanged for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in December, Whelan wasn’t included in the deal.

Commenting on the possibility of his release, along with American reporter Evan Gershkovich detained in Moscow since March for alleged espionage, Russian ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday that Moscow and Washington are using an “effective channel” to exchange the two prisoners.

"The issue of prisoner swaps is solved by authorized bodies which presidents agreed about in 2021," Antonov said on Telegram.

"The special channel proved to be effective," he added.