U.S. early warning official resigns amid probe into deadly Hawaii wildfire

Maui Emergency Management Agency administrator cites health reasons for his immediate resignation, after saying he did not regret how he handled the disaster

The U.S. official responsible for not activating sirens to warn the public in Hawaii resigned, after a devastating wildfire rapidly spread through the town of Lahaina that ended up being the deadliest in 100 years.

"Today Mayor Richard Bissen accepted the resignation of Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Administrator Herman Andaya," a Maui County release said. "Citing health reasons, Andaya submitted his resignation effective immediately."

At least 111 people are known to have died in the wildfire, and the final toll is expected to be considerably higher. So far only a handful were identified from Lahaina due to how badly burnt the bodies were.

Maui officials came under heavy criticism for the lackluster response before and after the deadly wildfire. Andaya in particular was blamed for choosing not to activate an island-wide warning network before the fast-moving flames reached Lahaina.

Andaya had provided many excuses, such as “the sirens are used primarily for tsunamis,” up to speculating that the victims were “not going to hear the siren” due to air conditioners and “very gusty” winds. At the end of a news conference on Wednesday, he responded “I do not” when asked if he regretted his decision.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Search and rescue team members work in the area devastated by a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Survivors told AFP they were only aware of the fire once it was seen tearing down their own street. As a result, it was believed many of the dead were trapped in their homes or caught in their cars.

Residents were now also complaining that the government has been slow to help, with many saying they're getting more assistance from civil groups, with some reports indicating that locals were losing trust in their elected and appointed officials.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Volunteers unload donated goods at a food and supply distribution center in Lahaina, Hawaii.

"Having a third-party conduct the review will ensure accountability and transparency and reassure the people of Hawaii that all of the facts will be uncovered," Hawaii's attorney general, Anne Lopez, said Thursday.