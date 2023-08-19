U.S. presidential candidate vows to end ‘special treatment’ of Israel

In response to a clip of Ramaswamy’s interview, Elon Musk called him a 'very promising candidate'

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said on Friday that Israel should not be treated differently than other Middle Eastern countries and vowed to cut U.S. aid to the Jewish state.

The politician said in an interview on the right-wing social platform Rumble that “there’s no North Star commitment to any one country, other than the United States of America.”

“Come 2028, that additional aid won’t be necessary in order to still have the kind of stability that we’d actually have in the Middle East by having Israel more integrated in with its partners,” he said as 2028 is the year when the current U.S. aid package of $38 billion expires.

Ramaswamy, who is now close behind Florida governor Ron DeSantis in national polls, added that he’ll continue former president Donald Trump’s efforts to extend the Abraham Accords between Israel and Arab countries.

“I want to go even further than Trump on the Abraham Accords. As president, I want to achieve the Abraham Accords 2.0 and bring in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Indonesia,” he said, noting that “it would be good for everyone.”

In response to a clip of Ramaswamy’s interview, Elon Musk on Friday called him a “very promising candidate.”