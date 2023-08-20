Canada wildfires intensify forcing over 35,000 to evacuate

With over 54,000 square miles already burned, authorities call it Canada’s worst wildfire season in history

The number of people ordered to evacuate amid intensifying forest fires in Canada’s western province of British Columbia rose to 35,000 on Saturday with authorities warning of difficult days ahead.

Another 30,000 people are under an evacuation alert, according to Premier Daniel Eby.

"The current situation is grim," Eby told reporters, adding that the province urgently needs shelter for those evacuated and firefighters.

He also ordered a ban on non-essential travel to make sure more temporary accommodation is available for evacuees. Earlier on Friday, a state of emergency was declared in the province enforcing a partial shutdown of some sections of a key highway between the Pacific coast and the rest of the country.

With over 54,000 square miles already burned, authorities call it Canada’s worst wildfire season in history warning it could stretch into autumn. The epicenter of the disaster is around the city of Kelowna, some 180 east of Vancouver.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday convened a meeting of key ministers and senior officials to discuss the situation. The Incident Response Group decided to make "additional resources available" to both British Columbia and the Northwest Territories.