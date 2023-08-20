U.S authorities warn Hurricane Hilary may cause 'life-threatening flooding'

'This is a very, very dangerous and significant storm' says Nancy Ward, director of the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services

Category 1 Hurricane Hilary was expected to hit the southwestern U.S. on Sunday, authorities warned residents in the area to prepare for “life-threatening flooding” after one death and damage were reported in Mexico.

"This is a very, very dangerous and significant storm,” director of the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, Nancy Ward, warned on Saturday night.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) updated Saturday night that Hilary's winds had significantly weakened, from a Category 4 on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale down to Category 1, with hazardous 90 miles per hour gusts.

After coming up from Mexico, the storm NHC predicted "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding likely” in the southwestern United States. Ahead of the storm, the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency deployed teams to targeted areas, and California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in much of the south.

Mexico's Civil Protection agency said Saturday that the Baja California peninsula was hit by landslides and road closures, adding that one person died after a vehicle was swept away by flooding. The Mexican government also deployed close to 19,000 soldiers in the most affected areas.

AP Photo/Alex Cossio Cots are installed in a gym turned into a temporary shelter before the arrival of Hurricane Hilary, in Ensenada, Mexico.

U.S. President Joe Biden was briefed Saturday on preparations for the storm, the White House said, who himself was staying at a rented vacation home with his family on Lake Tahoe along the California-Nevada border.

Meanwhile, the American Navy prepared by sending its ships and submarines out to sea on Saturday. The U.S. Third Fleet commander, Michael Boyle, said, "safety remains our top priority, and putting all capable ships to sea makes it easier for us to manage the situation ashore."

With many extreme weather events this season, scientists have warned that these storms in particular are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer with climate change.