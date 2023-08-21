‘Historic’ Tropical Storm Hilary reaches California after hitting Mexico

Hilary earlier reached Category 4 - the second-most powerful on the five-step Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale - but was downgraded to a tropical storm

Heavy rains lashed California on Sunday as Tropical Storm Hilary raced in from Mexico, bringing warnings of potentially life-threatening flooding in the typically arid southwestern United States.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared an emergency for much of the state's southern area. Authorities opened five storm shelters and deployed more than 7,500 personnel, including several hundred National Guard soldiers as well as swiftwater rescue teams, Newsom's office said.

As of Sunday afternoon, Hilary's core was in California packing maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour, after barreling up Mexico's Baja California Peninsula, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. The storm was moving at the brisk pace of 23 mph.

By Sunday night, the NHC warned of "potentially historic" rainfall expected to "cause life-threatening to locally catastrophic flash, urban, and arroyo flooding" in parts of the state through early Monday.

"This is an unprecedented weather event," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass warned.

Beaches were ordered closed and people rushed to stores to stock up on water and other essentials. Flash flood and even tornado warnings were issued for some areas.

Hilary earlier reached Category 4 - the second-most powerful on the five-step Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale - but was downgraded to a tropical storm as it headed towards the densely populated Mexican border city of Tijuana. Despite the weakening, U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administrator Deanne Criswell urged people to take the dangers seriously.

"Hurricane Hilary is going to be a serious impact and threat to southern California," she said on CNN.

With people already on edge, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit near the southern California town of Ojai. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.