American store owner killed for hanging LGBT flag in California

According to the police report, the suspect uttered profanities and tore up the flag before shooting Laura-Ann and fleeing the scene on foot

The owner of a clothing store was brutally murdered in the U.S. state of California for hanging a gay flag on her storefront.

Laura-Ann Carlton, 66, was found lying near her clothing store in east Los Angeles. An argument allegedly broke out between the suspect and Laura-Ann over the flag.

According to the police report, the suspect uttered profanities and tore up the flag before shooting Laura-Ann and fleeing the scene on foot. He was found a short time later by the San Bernardino Police Department armed, and was shot by officers at the scene.

Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV (AFP) An LGBTQ+ pride flag

A friend of Laura-Anne's, Hollywood director Paul Feig paid tribute to her in a post on his Instagram page and said she was a "true ally" of the gay community.

In the United States, homophobia has become widespread in recent years, with several attacks on the gay community across the country.