Trump to be arrested and booked in Georgia RICO case

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said he will be going to the state of Georgia to turn himself in on Thursday, as part of a criminal case stemming from his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

“Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis," the former U.S. president wrote Monday on his Truth Social platform.

Trump went on to accuse the Georgia official of a “WITCH HUNT” in coordination with “[U.S. President] Joe Biden’s DOJ [Department of Justice]. It is about ELECTION INTERFERENCE."

The 19 co-defendants in the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) case were given until noon (1600 GMT) Friday to turn themselves in to the authorities in Georgia, in order to be booked. Furthermore, the judge approved a $200,000 bond for the former president, as well as several other conditions. And Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, asked to set a trial date of March 4 next year.

Former Trump campaign attorneys, John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro, were also given bonds at $100,000 each.

"The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice," Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee wrote in an agreement approved by prosecutors and Trump's attorneys.

"The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media," the judge added.