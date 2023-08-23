FBI asks public for help with at least 1,100 still missing after Hawaii fires

U.S. President Joe Biden visited Lahaina this week, telling the survivors that the government would not abandon them, 'we're with you for as long as it takes'

U.S. authorities asked for the public’s help in detailing and identifying the missing and dead after America’s worst wildfire in a century hit the Hawaiian island of Maui, claiming at least 115 lives and at least 1,100 missing as of Tuesday.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been collating and verifying the missing persons’ data, Special Agent Steven Merrill told reporters, “we're cross-referencing all the lists so that we can determine who in fact truly is still unaccounted for.”

The FBI had counted 1,100 missing persons, Merrill said, stating that the number was likely to rise. The Special Agent added, “we really need the public's help.”

Maui police chief John Pelletier said authorities hoped to publish a verified list of missing persons "in the next few days,” after refining the data.

The federal agency said it set up a dedicated telephone hotline and encouraged relatives of the missing to contact them. FBI agents have also been collecting DNA samples from the families who are unable to travel to Maui, wherever in the world they may be.

The DNA from family members of the missing "is a critical step in order to make an identification" of the victims, said Julie French, vice president of ANDE, the company in charge of these operations.

"Nearly three-quarters of remains that have been tested for DNA thus far have generated searchable DNA results," she said. But, without DNA to compare with the data, the process could be futile.

Only 104 DNA samples from family members of the missing or dead have been collected so far, with 27 of the 115 victims identified, which led the U.S. authorities to to try to dispel distrust of the process.

"The DNA profiles are not being retained by the FBI" or the police, said Maui County District Attorney Andrew Martin.

"The only purpose for which it will be used is helping identify the unaccounted for,” Martin added.

U.S. President Joe Biden visited Lahaina this week, telling the survivors that the government would not abandon them, "we're with you for as long as it takes, I promise you, by making sure your voices are heard."