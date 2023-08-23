Beverly Hills city council member urges probe of antisemitic Qatari ‘terrorist enabler’

'From my perspective, violent antisemites and violators of human rights should not be welcome in our city or country,' says John Mirisch

The supremely opulent former long-serving prime minister of Qatar, Hamad bin Jassim, is under fire in Los Angeles ahead of his slated relocation to Bel Air for stoking antisemitism and allegedly enabling Islamic terrorism.

According to a series of reports published in August by the prominent think tank Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), bin Jassim told the Kuwaiti media outlet Al Qabas: “Imagine oil [was sold] by some Jews… What would be the price of a barrel oil? It would be the most expensive thing in the world.”

MEMRI first located Hamad bin Jassim’s antisemitic comment and his assertion that he bribed journalists, some of whom later became members of parliament.

Hamad bin Jassim, who is known by his initials HBJ, purchased the Maybourne luxury hotel in Beverly Hills in 2019 for an estimated ”price in the range of $415 million,” according to the Beverly Hills Courier.

Beverly Hills City Council member John Mirisch, a former mayor of the city, told the LA-based Jewish Journal that “Mr. bin Jassim’s statement is vile and yet another manifestation of the virus of Jew-hatred, something we in Beverly Hills, one of the few Jewish-majority cities outside Israel, have always condemned in the strongest of terms.”

He added, “I intend to ask the City Council to look into the MEMRI report, as well as Mr. bin Jassim’s remarks and to pass a resolution condemning any and all expressions of Jew-hatred, as well as any violations of human rights.”

“Obviously, the local government has nothing to do with issuing visas. But from my perspective, violent antisemites and violators of human rights should not be welcome in our city or country,” Mirisch concluded.

According to the MEMRI report titled “A Terrorist Enabler in Beverly Hills and Bel Air — Part 1,” which was authored by MEMRI’s president Yigal Carmon, in the 1990s the Qatari government “gave sanctuary and protection to Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (KSM) — who was involved in planning the ‘Bojinka’ bomb plot to down 11 U.S. airliners over the Pacific Ocean, was involved in planning to assassinate the Pope [John Paul II] and former U.S. Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, and was connected to the 1993 World Trade Center bombing — in the Water Department of the Doha municipality.”

The report continued, “In 1996, when bin Jassim was serving as Qatar’s foreign minister, the U.S. government went to arrest KSM in Qatar and gave advance notice only to Qatar’s emir. That same night, KSM vanished, only to reappear five years later as the mastermind of 9/11. As Richard Clarke, counter-terrorism advisor to Presidents Clinton and H.W. Bush, wrote: ‘Had the Qataris handed [KSM] over to us as requested in 1996, the world might have been a very different place.’”

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who is currently imprisoned in the U.S. military prison in Guantanamo Bay and may face the death penalty, played a crucial role in the 2002 murder in Karachi, Pakistan, of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl, who grew up in Los Angeles.

Mirisch said, “While I don’t think the residents of Beverly Hills are specifically at risk because of Mr. bin Jassim’s presence here — our police department is very good — it seems that people and regimes that violate human rights make the world as a whole a more dangerous, less safe place. People and regimes that condone, finance and enable terrorists, as well as engage in comprehensive campaigns to stoke Jew-hatred and other forms of bigotry, are people who make the world as a whole a more dangerous, less safe place.”

The award-winning LA-based Iranian-American journalist Karmel Melamed told i24NEWS, “It's indeed sad and shameful that the current Biden administration, which has long claimed to champion LGBTQ rights, has failed to revoke the U.S. visa of bin Jassim, a former official of the government in Qatar that has long advocated for the LGBTQ to be executed.”

He continued, “As a Los Angeles resident, I'm honestly surprised that the local city government and members of the entertainment industry living here, who are very supportive of LGBTQ rights, have not demanded bin Jassim's deportation or protested outside his hotel in Beverly Hills.”

HBJ refused to abolish Qatar’s death penalty for gays when he was prime minister, and oversaw the authoritarian state’s persecution of members of the gay community, including Americans and Filipinos.

According to The Cornell Daily Sun, “an American citizen in Qatar was sentenced to receive 90 lashes during a 6-month prison term for ‘homosexual activity,’ according to the U.S. Department of State’s report on human rights practices for 1996. In October of 1997, 36 gay Filipino workers were deported.”

In response to whether HBJ had successfully obtained a U.S. visa, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said “Visa records are confidential under U.S. law; therefore, we cannot discuss the details of individual visa cases.” When questioned about the MEMRI report, the spokesperson said, “We have no comment on the report at this time.”

MEMRI noted in its report on HBJ allegedly enabling terrorism that: “In addition, on several occasions and across several years, particularly in his capacity as Qatar’s Prime Minister, bin Jassim met with Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah with the goal of assisting in rebuilding southern Lebanon, which is a Hezbollah stronghold.”

i24NEWS sent multiple press requests to Qatar’s embassies in Washington D.C. and London. Requests for comment were also sent to Qatar’s foreign ministry, to HBJ and his charity in Doha. i24NEWS’ press queries to Blake Fox, director of communications for The Maybourne Beverly Hills, were not returned.