Three people killed, six wounded in California bar shooting

A gunman shot three people dead and wounded six others at a bar in the U.S. state of California on Wednesday, police said.

"Confirmed 4 deceased at scene, incuding the shooter," the Orange County Sheriff said on social media. "6 transported to hospitals, 5 reported (with) gunshot wounds.

"Officer-involved shooting occurred during the incident. No deputies injured."

According to CBS Los Angeles, the shooting took place at a bikers' bar in Trabuco Canyon. KCAL News reported citing sources that the attacker had been shot by deputies.

This is a developing story.