Republican presidential candidates clash over Israel in first primary debate

The debate didn’t include the frontrunner, ex-president Donald Trump, who announced on Sunday that we wouldn't participate

The first primary debate of the 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday led to a heated argument between Republican candidates Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy about U.S. aid to Israel.

Former U.S. ambassador to the UN Haley slammed her opponent over his recent proposal to reduce Washington’s aid to the Jewish state.

“He wants to hand Ukraine to Russia, he wants to let China eat Taiwan, he wants to go and stop funding Israel. You don’t do that to friends, what you do instead is you have the backs of your friends,” said Haley, who is known for her support for Israel.

“You want to go and defund Israel,” she told Ramaswamy. “You have no foreign policy experience and it shows.”

The biotech entrepreneur in turn pledged to strengthen ties with Israel but not as “a client relationship.”

“Our relationship with Israel would never be stronger than by the end of my first term, but it’s not a client relationship, it’s a friendship and you know what friends do? Friends help each other stand on their own two feet,” said Ramaswamy.

He also vowed to “lead Abraham Accords 2.0” and “make sure Iran never is nuclear-armed.”

However, Haley seemed unconvinced.

“No, you want to cut the aid off and let me tell you it’s not that Israel needs America, it’s that America needs Israel. They’re on the frontline of defense to Iran,” she continued to the audience’ applause.

The debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was hosted by Fox News but didn’t include the frontrunner, ex-president Donald Trump, who announced on Sunday that we wouldn't participate. He elaborated on his campaign agenda in a recorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, which was released on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the time of the debate.