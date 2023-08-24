Moscow court extends U.S. journalist's arrest till November 30

The journalist was arrested in Russia in March on charges of espionage

A Moscow court on Thursday extended pre-trial detention of the Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by three months, until November 30.

"The time of detention has been extended by three months... Until November 30, 2023," a spokesperson for Moscow's Lefortovsky court said.

The 32-year-old journalist was arrested in Russia's city of Yekaterinburg in March on charges of espionage. He was working on a story about the notorious Wagner chief Yevgeni Prigozhin, who apparently died in a jet crash on Wednesday evening.

The U.S. State Department declared Gershkovich "wrongfully detained" and demanded his release. He has now spent over 100 days behind bars.

Earlier in April, U.S. President Joe Biden met with Gershkovich's parents, who immigrated to from the Soviet Union in 1979, and promised them that Washington is "working every day to secure his release."