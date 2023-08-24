Trump was already charged in New York for misusing campaign funds; in Florida for mishandling top secret documents; and in Washington for the 2020 conspiracy

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was arrested on Thursday over racketeering (RICO) charges at a local Georgia jail, getting a mugshot like other co-defendants in the case.

Trump was released after posting $200,000 in bail, and then spoke to reporters in Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

"What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. We did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong," he said.

"What they're doing is election interference," he added.

JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Former U.S. president Donald Trump speaks to the media at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after surrendering at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta, Georgia

Trump posted about his arrival at the U.S. state of Georgia’s Fulton County Jail, saying he would be there around 7:30 pm. He had replaced his trial lawyer hours earlier, according to CNN.

The former president (and current Republican frontrunner) had also spurned a televised primary debate on Wednesday, right before his arrest, managing to steal the spotlight from his eight rivals.

Despite Trump facing four indictments, six of the Republican GOP nominees said they would support ex-president as the 2024 nominee, even if he were convicted in any of the cases.

Trump has already been charged in New York for misusing campaign funds to pay hush money to a porn star, in Florida for mishandling top secret government documents kept from his time as president, and in Washington on federal charges related to conspiring against the 2020 election loss.

(Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AP) This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta, after he surrendered and was booked.

In Georgia, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani was booked in the same Georgia RICO case on Wednesday, for his role in pushing the false claims that Trump had won the 2020 election while he served as the former president's personal lawyer.

The overcrowded Fulton County Jail, under investigation by the Justice Department for a slew of inmate deaths and deplorable living conditions, had its security perimeter thoroughly checked and tightened ahead of Trump’s arrival.