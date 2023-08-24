U.S. government sues Musk's SpaceX for discrimination against refugees, asylum seekers

'Our investigation found that SpaceX failed to fairly consider or hire asylees and refugees because of their citizenship status' says U.S. official

Elon Musk’s SpaceX was sued by the U.S. Justice Department on Thursday, over hiring practices that allegedly discriminated against asylum seekers and refugees.

"Our investigation found that SpaceX failed to fairly consider or hire asylees and refugees because of their citizenship status,” U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a statement.

The U.S. official stated that SpaceX’s practices “amounted to a ban on their hire regardless of their qualification, in violation of federal law."

Furthermore, the investigation “found that SpaceX recruiters and high-level officials took actions that actively discouraged asylees and refugees from seeking work opportunities at the company.”

The U.S. Justice Department said the events took place between September 2018 and May 2022. SpaceX allegedly discouraged asylum seekers and refugees from applying because of their citizenship status, and “wrongly claimed that under federal regulations” there were “export control laws” that did not allow the company to hire non citizens or green card holders.

"Export control laws impose no such hiring restrictions," the Justice Department statement said, adding that it would seek back pay for asylum seekers and refugees who were deterred or denied employment at SpaceX due to alleged discrimination and for the court to impose civil penalties on the company.

"Asylees and refugees have overcome many obstacles in their lives, and unlawful employment discrimination based on their citizenship status should not be one of them," Clarke said.

"Through this lawsuit we will hold SpaceX accountable for its illegal employment practices and seek relief that allows asylees and refugees to fairly compete for job opportunities and contribute their talents to SpaceX's workforce,” the statement concluded.