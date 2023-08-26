Two women shot at White Sox baseball game in Chicago

The shooting happened inside Guaranteed Rate Field while about 22,000 people were watching the Chicago White Sox play against the Oakland Athletics on Friday

Two women were shot and wounded during a baseball game in the American city of Chicago.

The shooting happened inside Guaranteed Rate Field while about 22,000 people were watching the Chicago White Sox play against the Oakland Athletics on Friday.

One woman, aged 42, was shot in the leg. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and is now in stable condition. Another woman, 26 years old, got grazed on the abdomen but didn't need medical help.

It's not clear if the shots came from inside or outside the ballpark. The White Sox team said they're investigating the incident and hoping for a fast recovery for the two women.

Despite the shooting, the baseball game went on, and the White Sox lost 12-4. A concert after the game with Vanilla Ice and Tone Loc was canceled due to technical issues.

In the U.S., there have been 467 mass shootings this year according to the Gun Violence Archive, a group that tracks such incidents.