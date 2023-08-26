Barker's impressive career garnered him 19 Daytime Emmy Awards, along with an additional Emmy for Lifetime Achievement in 1999

Bob Barker, the beloved former host of the iconic TV game show "The Price Is Right" and a prominent advocate for animal rights, passed away at the age of 99 on Saturday morning.

The exact details of his death and the underlying cause have yet to be disclosed.

Barker's impressive career garnered him 19 Daytime Emmy Awards, along with an additional Emmy for Lifetime Achievement in 1999. His contributions to television were further recognized when he was inducted into the Television Academy's Hall of Fame in 2004.

Beginning his journey in 1956 as the host of the widely acclaimed show "Truth or Consequences," Barker's presence on television screens persisted until 2007. His multifaceted career included hosting various game shows such as "Dream Girl of '67," "Tattletales," and the renowned "The Price is Right," which he also produced.

Beyond his hosting roles, Barker made memorable appearances in both TV shows and films, often playing himself.

Notable instances include his altercation with Adam Sandler in "Happy Gilmore" and his role as a would-be biological father in "How I Met Your Mother."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1695486832774177156 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Throughout his life, Barker faced several health challenges, including minor bouts of skin cancer and multiple falls that led to medical treatment.

Despite these hurdles, his impactful legacy in the entertainment industry and his dedication to animal welfare endure as key aspects of his life's work.