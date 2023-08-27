Florida man kills 3 Black people in racially motivated shooting

At least one of the shooter's guns had hand-drawn swastikas on it

Three Black people were killed in a Florida discount store Saturday by a white man driven by racial hatred, authorities said.

The shooter then took his own life after a standoff with police.

"He targeted a certain group of people and that's Black people. That's what he said he wanted to kill. And that's very clear," Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters told reporters.

He added that the gunman, who has not yet been identified, was in his early 20s. He entered a Dollar General store wearing a tactical vest, armed with an AR-style rifle and a handgun.

Manifestos discovered by the gunman's family shortly before the attack "detail the shooter's disgusting ideology of hate," Waters said. At least one of the guns had hand-drawn swastikas on it.

The shooting took place near Edward Waters University, a historically Black college in the southern U.S. state. The university said in a statement that the shooter had been on campus earlier that day, though no one was harmed.

"An on-campus Edward Waters University security officer engaged an unidentified male in the vicinity of the Centennial Library on campus," it said.

"The individual refused to identify themselves and was asked to leave."

The FBI will investigate the shooting as a hate crime, said Sherri Onks, the bureau's special agent for Jacksonville. There was no evidence the shooter was part of a larger group, officials said.