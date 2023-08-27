U.S.: Trump’s election campaign raises $7 million since Atlanta mugshot

Despite his legal troubles, the former America president is ahead of his rivals by 30 to 50 points in the Republican primary projections

Over $7 million has been collected for Donald Trump’s 2024 election campaign since the former president’s mugshot was taken following his arrest in a fraud case, in the state of Georgia, his spokesman announced on Sunday.

Trump was released from a local Atlanta prison on Thursday, after posting $200,000 in bail.

“Close to $20m raised in the last 3 weeks, coinciding with indictment in DC and the Atlanta mugshot. $7.1m since Thursday (Atlanta mugshot). $4.18m yesterday (Friday) alone, the highest grossing day of the entire campaign,” Steven Cheung wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Trump was indicted in federal and state cases over the 2020 election conspiracy as well as misusing campaign funds and mishandling top secret documents. Despite his legal troubles, the former U.S. president is ahead of his rivals by 30 to 50 points in the Republican primary projections.