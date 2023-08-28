The man who killed three Black people in Florida bought his guns legally and had no criminal history

U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement on Sunday that Americans ‘must refuse’ to live a country where Black citizens are subjected to racist attacks, like the latest shooting in a store in Jacksonville, Florida.

The president noted that the racially motivated shooting, which claimed the lives of three Black people on Saturday, occurred on the 60th anniversary of the March of Washington, which was the scene of Martin Luther King Jr’s “I have a dream speech that called for an end to racism in the United States.

“Even as we continue searching for answers, we must say clearly and forcefully that white supremacy has no place in America,” Biden said.

"We must refuse to live in a country where Black families going to the store or Black students going to school live in fear of being gunned down because of the color of their skin."

It was revealed on Sunday that the attacker, a 21-year-old white Florida man, who shot himself at the scene, bought his guns legally and had no criminal history. He left behind several manifestos detailing his hatred for Black people and a suicide note that was retrieved by his father.

The Justice Department said that it was investigating the shooting as a hate crime and an "act of racially motivated violent extremism.”

“Hate must have no safe harbor. Silence is complicity and we must not remain silent,” Biden said.