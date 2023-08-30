Florida prepares for Hurricane Idalia to make landfall as an extreme Category 4

'This storm will be deadly if we don't get out of harm's way and take it seriously' says the U.S. FEMA chief Deanne Criswell

Hurricane Idalia was expected early Wednesday to hit the U.S. state of Florida, after intensifying into an extreme Category 4 storm, threatening a “catastrophic” impact.

"Very few people can survive being in the path of a major storm surge, and this storm will be deadly if we don't get out of harm's way and take it seriously," said Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) chief Deanne Criswell.

Authorities in the southern U.S. state also described Idalia and a potentially deadly storm surge as a once-in-a-lifetime event for the state's northwest coast, ordering mass evacuations before a projected landfall early Wednesday. Parts of Florida were already being battered by Idalia with flooding seen in Fort Myers Beach south of Tampa.

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis urged those in 23 counties along the hurricane’s path, to heed the warnings in their evacuation areas and to go "now.” Their options were either shelters or hotels outside the danger zones.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Idalia was at Category 2 status on Tuesday, elevated to a Category 3 before landfall, and warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico would lead to a forecasted “extremely dangerous Category 4 intensity at landfall," with wind speeds of 130 to 156 miles per hour.

"There's a danger of life-threatening storm surge along portions of the Florida Gulf Coast from Tampa Bay to the Big Bend region," said Matthew Payne of FEMA's Office of Response and Recovery.

Storms at Category 3 or higher on the five-level Saffir-Simpson scale are considered to be major weather events.