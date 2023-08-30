Mayor Adams announces Muslim call to prayer allowed in NYC without a permit

'We are cutting red tape and saying clearly that mosques and houses of worship are free to amplify their call to prayer' says New York City Mayor Eric Adams

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday the allowance of the Islamic Adhan call to prayer, overruling any sound restrictions in neighborhoods and without any permit, at “prescribed” times.

“For too long, there has been a feeling that our communities were not allowed to amplify their calls to prayer,” Adams said in a public statement.

“Today, we are cutting red tape and saying clearly that mosques and houses of worship are free to amplify their call to prayer on Fridays and during Ramadan without a permit necessary,” the mayor explained.

Bryan R. Smith/ AP FILE — Worshipers in New York's East Harlem neighborhood take part in the traditional annual prayer commemorating the end of Ramadan.

The city statement clarified that a mosque or masjid will be able to broadcast the Adhan on Friday between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. and during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan it will be permitted to make the call every evening.

“We want our brothers and sisters of Muslim faith to know that they are free to live their faith in New York City because, under the law, we will all be treated equally. Our administration is proud to finally get this done,” Adams stated.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1696564282454954094 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Further clarifications by the mayor’s office highlighted that the Adhan will not be affected by sound restrictions in city neighborhoods, but that the broadcast must remain within 10 decibels over the ambient sound level. The New York Police Department (NYPD) will also work with Muslim fail leaders collaboratively on the new plans.

“Our hardworking police officers know that our diversity — our rich blend of varying backgrounds and experiences — is what often makes us stronger. The NYPD’s proud embrace of this idea is at the heart of our robust community outreach, our crime-fighting efforts, and our ongoing public safety mission,” NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said.