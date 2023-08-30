'Extremely dangerous' Category 3 Hurricane Idalia ravages Florida coast

The storm, characterized by its devastating potential, posed catastrophic threats including surges towering up to 16 feet

On the early hours of Wednesday, Hurricane Idalia forcefully struck northwest Florida as an "extremely dangerous" Category 3 storm.

Florida authorities sounded alarm bells, designating Idalia's high surges and lethal force as an unprecedented event for the state's northwest expanse. Evacuation orders were issued, and flood alerts rang out across the southern US state.

Before its Florida encounter, Hurricane Idalia had swept across western Cuba. The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported maximum sustained winds of approximately 125 miles per hour upon its 7:45 am (1145 GMT) arrival in Florida's Big Bend region.

FDOT via AP This photo provided by FDOT shows flooded interstate 275 Over Tampa Bay, Florida, United States.

Unlike other coastal sectors, Big Bend—along the Gulf of Mexico's arc—lacks protective barrier islands.

Governor DeSantis, in a pre-landfall press briefing, emphasized the storm's potency, advising those affected to "hunker down until it gets past you."

NOAA via AP This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Idalia, center, approaching Florida's Gulf Coast, and Hurricane Franklin, right, as it moves along the East coast of the United States, southwest of Bermuda.

Widespread power outages struck, impacting over 140,000 customers by 8:00 am, as indicated by the PowerOutage.us website.

The NHC depicted the storm's impact as it declared, "Extremely dangerous Category 3 Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in the Florida Big Bend," noting the eye's impact near Keaton Beach.

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara Members of the Tampa Fire Rescue Dept., remove a street pole after large awnings from an apartment building blew off from winds associated with Hurricane Idalia in Tampa, Florida, United States.

A storm surge ranging from 12 to 16 feet in select coastal zones was anticipated. Water levels surged rapidly along the Florida Big Bend coast, with Cedar Key facing inundation nearing six feet.

Even as Idalia weakens post-landfall, the NHC predicts it will retain hurricane status while traversing southern Georgia and possibly the coasts of Georgia and southern South Carolina.