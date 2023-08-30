Speaking to reporters in his home state of Kentucky, McConnell fell silent for approximately 30 seconds, even after being prompted by an aide

Top U.S. Republican Senator Mitch McConnell experienced a brief episode of speechlessness during a press conference on Wednesday, marking the second instance in recent weeks where the 81-year-old has encountered a sudden pause at a public event.

Speaking to reporters in his home state of Kentucky, McConnell fell silent for approximately 30 seconds, even after being prompted by an aide.

The staffer inquired, "Did you hear the question, senator?" following an uncomfortable pause. As McConnell remained unresponsive, she addressed the room, saying, "I'm sorry, you all. We're going to need a minute."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1696936240040321474 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

This occurrence is the second health-related concern for McConnell since July, when he momentarily froze during a press conference in Congress. He stood motionless at a microphone for roughly 20 seconds before being escorted away by aides and fellow senators.

Following that incident, McConnell reappeared after a few minutes, assuring reporters he was "fine" and taking questions.

MARK WILSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 07: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks up to speak with reporters after attending the weekly Senate Republicans policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol January 07, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Having held the position of top Republican in the U.S. Senate since 2007 and serving as majority leader from 2015 to 2021, McConnell has exerted considerable influence in the political arena. He notably orchestrated the conservatives' majority on the Supreme Court by delaying a confirmation hearing for Barack Obama's nominee in 2016 and ensured the avoidance of conviction for Donald Trump after both his impeachments.

In March, McConnell was hospitalized due to a fall during a private dinner, resulting in a concussion and fractured rib. He underwent six weeks of physical therapy, necessitating a temporary absence from the Senate.