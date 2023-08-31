U.S.: Powerful storm Idalia floods South Carolina, Georgia

Idalia earlier struck Florida as an 'extremely dangerous' Category 3 hurricane

After roaring across Florida, Idalia barreled into neighboring Georgia and South Carolina on Thursday.

Florida began assessing the damage from Idalia's flooding on Wednesday after the powerful storm inundated coastal communities and knocked out power to thousands. Officials described Idalia and its record-high surging waters as a once-in-a-lifetime event for the area of northwest Florida most affected.

While there were no immediately confirmed deaths, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stressed "that very well may change," given the storm's magnitude. Idalia struck as an "extremely dangerous" Category 3 hurricane in Florida's marshy, sparsely populated Big Bend area. Though it weakened to a Category 1 hurricane and eventually a tropical storm with winds of 60 miles per hour, it remained dangerous as it raked over Georgia and into South Carolina.

Ben Almquist, emergency management director for Charleston, South Carolina, told CNN late Wednesday: "We still have plenty of floodwaters throughout the city right now," and some rescue operations were underway.

But Thursday morning was shaping up to be Idalia's last gasp, according to the National Weather Service based in Charleston. Idalia is forecast to blow out over the Atlantic later Thursday.