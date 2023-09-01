The pilot sustained severe injuries and did not survive the crash

An Israeli pilot lost his life in a helicopter crash on Tuesday in South Brunswick, New Jersey, according to a report by CBS New York on Thursday.

Reports suggest that emergency responders were summoned to the scene around Thursday afternoon after receiving distress calls from witnesses who observed the helicopter experiencing control issues before crashing into the Delaware and Raritan Canal.

South Brunswick Police Lt. Gene Rickle stated that although the helicopter's tail remained visible above the water, the cockpit had become submerged.

Rescue teams worked to raise the wreckage, ultimately freeing the pilot who sustained severe injuries and did not survive the crash despite being given CPR at the scene.

There were no other reported casualties resulting from the accident.

While the cause of the crash remains unclear, authorities have suggested that components of the helicopter may have become detached during its struggle to maintain control.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has confirmed the pilot's Israeli nationality to Ynet, and efforts are underway to repatriate the pilot's remains to Israel.