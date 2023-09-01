Inspired by Eric Adams's Israel trip, NYPD to pilot surveillance drones

'You all know that I’m a great fan of technology and Israel is on the cutting edge of exciting developments in technology that will benefit all of us'

The New York City police department will use unmanned surveillance drones to monitor noisy backyard parties during the Labor Day weekend, city officials announced Friday.

“If a caller states there’s a large crowd, a large party in a backyard, we’re going to be utilizing our assets to go up and go check on the party,” Kaz Daughtry, the assistant NYPD Commissioner, said at a press conference.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams's trip to Israel last week, where he expressed his admiration for the use of drone technology by Israeli security services, was cited as the inspiration behind the policy, which has already drew complaints from privacy and civil liberties advocates.

“They are a little bit more advanced,” Adams told reporters in Tel Aviv Wednesday of the drones used by Israel Police. “It is the method in which they’re using them, the methods in which they are training to use them, is what caught my interest."

“You all know that I’m a great fan of technology and all it can do to make our lives easier and safer,” Adams said. “And Israel is on the cutting edge of exciting developments in technology that will benefit all of us.”