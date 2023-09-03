Biden visits storm hit Florida without potential election rival DeSantis

The president and first lady Jill Biden met with evacuated residents at the school, shaking hands and taking photos with the storm victims

U.S. President Joe Biden made a trip to Florida on Saturday to survey hurricane relief efforts, as the state's governor and White House hopeful Ron DeSantis snubbed the visiting commander in chief.

Biden praised the Republican governor for helping plan the trip, saying he was not disappointed by his absence.

"I don't know. He's not going to be there," Biden said when asked what happened to a meeting with DeSantis that the president had previously confirmed to reporters.

DeSantis is bidding for the Republican party's nomination to be its candidate in the 2024 White House race, though his campaign has struggled and polls show him lagging far behind frontrunner Donald Trump. His office told U.S. media on Friday the security requirements of a presidential visit would cause too much disruption to recovery efforts and there were no plans for the pair to meet.

Biden visited the city of Live Oak on Saturday, surveying damage from hurricane Idalia via helicopter before meeting first responders and local officials at an elementary school. The president and first lady Jill Biden met with evacuated residents at the school, shaking hands and taking photos with the storm victims.

"As I told your governor, if there's anything your state needs, I'm ready to mobilize that support," Biden said at a news conference afterward. "Your nation has your back, and we'll be with you until the job is done."