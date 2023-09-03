English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Thousands trapped in Nevada desert as rains flood Burning Man camp

i24NEWS and agencies

2 min read
This handout satellite image courtesy of Maxar Technology shows an overview of the annual Burning Man festival underway in Nevada’s Black Rock desert.
Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies / AFPThis handout satellite image courtesy of Maxar Technology shows an overview of the annual Burning Man festival underway in Nevada’s Black Rock desert.

Organizers urged guests to 'conserve food, water and fuel, and shelter in a warm, safe space'

Thousands of festivalgoers were ordered to shelter at the Burning Man camp in the western state of Nevada on Saturday after heavy rains turned the festival site into a mud pit forcing organizers to close the gates.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1698246422326350152

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

"Do not travel to Black Rock City!" Burning Man organizers tweeted, referring to the desert area where the festival, which ends on September 4, takes place.

"Access to the city is closed for the remainder of the event, and you will be turned away."

Video poster

Organizers urged guests who are already on site to "conserve food, water and fuel, and shelter in a warm, safe space." They said rain was unlikely to stop until Sunday night. 

Due to downpours, the "playa," the huge open-air esplanade where the event unfolds, was rendered impassable. According to estimates, nearly 70,000 people are attending the annual alternative festival. 

This article received 0 comments