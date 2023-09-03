Organizers urged guests to 'conserve food, water and fuel, and shelter in a warm, safe space'

Thousands of festivalgoers were ordered to shelter at the Burning Man camp in the western state of Nevada on Saturday after heavy rains turned the festival site into a mud pit forcing organizers to close the gates.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1698246422326350152 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Do not travel to Black Rock City!" Burning Man organizers tweeted, referring to the desert area where the festival, which ends on September 4, takes place.

"Access to the city is closed for the remainder of the event, and you will be turned away."

Organizers urged guests who are already on site to "conserve food, water and fuel, and shelter in a warm, safe space." They said rain was unlikely to stop until Sunday night.

Due to downpours, the "playa," the huge open-air esplanade where the event unfolds, was rendered impassable. According to estimates, nearly 70,000 people are attending the annual alternative festival.