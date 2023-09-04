Neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups spread hate outside Disney World

Around 15 individuals, wearing attire adorned with Nazi symbols and carrying flags bearing Nazi insignia, staged a demonstration outside the entrance to Disney

Central Florida witnessed disturbing incidents of hate this past Saturday as groups of neo-Nazis and white supremacists disseminated antisemitic, white supremacist, and anti-LGBTQ messages outside Disney World and across the city.

The events reflect the concerning rise of antisemitism in the United States, according to officials.

Around 15 individuals, wearing attire adorned with Nazi symbols and carrying flags bearing Nazi insignia, staged a demonstration outside the entrance to Disney Springs shopping center, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1698109744504840597 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a civil rights organization dedicated to countering extremism, said that participants prominently displayed antisemitic, white supremacist, and anti-LGBTQ flags and signs. The group comprised members from neo-Nazi organizations such as the Order of the Black Sun, Aryan Freedom Network, and 14 First.

The latter group, 14 First, has since disbanded but was integrated into the National Socialist Movement, the largest neo-Nazi group in the United States, according to the ADL.

After approximately two hours, the extremists dispersed, and no arrests were made, as later confirmed by the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office issued a statement condemning the extremist groups' actions while acknowledging their intention to seek attention through provocative displays of antisemitic symbols and slurs.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1698440343543250999 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Later on Saturday, over 50 members from two separate extremist groups, the Goyim Defense League and Blood Tribe, assembled in the greater Orlando area. They brandished swastika flags, saluted Hitler, and vocalized hateful messages, including "White power" and "Jews will not replace us," according to the ADL.

The Goyim Defense League, characterized by the ADL as a network of antisemitic and white supremacist conspiracy theorists, orchestrated antisemitic stunts last year that garnered media attention.

AP Photo/Mel Evans FILE -- Members of the neo-Nazi National Socialist Movement hold flags as they salute and shout "Sieg Heil" during a rally in front of the Statehouse in Trenton, N.J., Saturday, April 16, 2011.

They have included incidents such as displaying a banner over a busy Los Angeles freeway proclaiming, "Kanye is right about the Jews," referring to remarks made by Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

The group also projected the same message onto a building outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville after a college football game.