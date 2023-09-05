U.S. First Lady tests positive for Covid ahead of Biden’s trip to G20 summit

President Biden, 80, was administered a Covid test Monday evening and tested negative, the White House said

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for Covid-19, the White House said on Monday, adding that President Joe Biden tested negative.

The 72-year-old first lady is experiencing "only mild symptoms," her office said, and will remain in the couple's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. She had last tested positive for Covid a year ago.

President Biden, 80, was administered a Covid test Monday evening and tested negative, the White House said, adding that he will continue regular testing and monitor for symptoms. This comes as the president is set to travel to India for the G20 summit that will be held in New Delhi this weekend.

The United States has been experiencing a rise in Covid cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks. Israel also saw a 30 percent spike in daily Covid cases, the Health Ministry said on Monday, instructing hospitals to begin conducting PCR tests on new patients for the next week.