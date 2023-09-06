Ex-Proud Boys leader sentenced to 22 years in prison for January 6 riot

US judge condemned Enrique Tarrio as 'the ultimate leader of the conspiracy'

A US court sentenced former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio to 22 years in prison on Tuesday for the deadly events on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, during which supporters of former US president Donald Trump stormed Congress.

Riled by Trump at a rally in Washington, DC, tens of thousands of supporters of the former president marched on the Capitol to “stop the steal,” denying the 2020 election results that President Joe Biden won. Five police officers were killed and 140 were wounded in the clashes, as far-right groups like the Proud Boys and others led Trump supporters to stop the certification of Biden as president.

"That day broke our previously unbroken tradition of peacefully transferring power," US District Judge Timothy Kelly said, adding that Tarrio “was the ultimate leader of the conspiracy.”

Prosecutors condemned Tarrio, “a savvy propagandist,” as an actor who “did far more harm than he could have as an individual rioter,” and acting as a "general instead of a soldier.”

The prosecution sought 33 years imprisonment, while Tarrio’s lawyers urged Kelly to hand him only 15 years.

Tarrio was convicted in May, along with four other members of the Proud Boys. While others have been sentenced, Tarrio's sentencing is the longest yet given for the insurrection. The US Justice Department has charged more than 1,100 for the attack, 110 of which have been found guilty and more than 600 have pleaded guilty.

Trump is also facing legal proceedings, including for his conduct after the elections in the US state of Georgia.