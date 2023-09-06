U.S: Special council to seek Hunter Biden’s indictment this month

The president's son had previously reached a pretrial agreement that would have allowed him to avoid prosecution

The U.S. Justice Department announced on Wednesday that special counsel David Weiss will seek an indictment against President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, on gun possession charges this month.

He had previously reached a pretrial agreement that would have allowed him to avoid prosecution. It required meeting certain conditions over a 24-month period. However, the plea deal fell apart in court.

“The Speedy Trial Act requires that the Government obtain the return of an indictment by a grand jury by Friday, September 29, 2023, at the earliest. The Government intends to seek the return of an indictment in this case before that date,” the special counsel’s office said in a court filing, as cited by CNN.

According to NBC News, Hunter Biden’s lawyers said in a separate filing on Wednesday that they continue to abide by that agreement, insisting that it's still in effect.