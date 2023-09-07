U.S., Chinese, Russian officials gather for East Asia summit amid tensions

Earlier on Thursday, Moscow slammed the U.S. for holding joint drills with Armenia next week

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attended an East Asia summit in Jakarta on Thursday.

The meeting brought Washington and Beijing into contact a day after Li warned major powers must manage their differences to avoid a "new Cold War", and ahead of the G20 summit in New Delhi this week where Chinese President Xi Jinping will be absent.

Harris and Li held separate talks with Southeast Asian leaders on Wednesday when the U.S. vice president discussed "upholding international law in the South China Sea," a statement from her office said. Chinese claims in the disputed waterway have angered several Southeast Asian nations.

Thursday's 18-nation summit is also the first time top U.S. and Russian officials have sat around the same table in almost two months, after U.S. and European officials condemned Lavrov at a July ministerial meeting over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Lavrov spoke of the risks of the "militarization of East Asia", accusing the NATO alliance of moving into the region and calling the AUKUS defense alliance between Australia, Britain and the United States "confrontational," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement Thursday. His comments came a day after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced $1 billion in new assistance to Ukraine in a visit to Kyiv.

Earlier on Thursday, Moscow slammed the U.S. for holding joint drills with Armenia next week. The exercises were announced a day after Moscow dismissed criticism from Armenia that Russian peacekeepers were failing to maintain order over the only route linking Armenia to the breakaway separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan.

The Armenian defense ministry said the Eagle Partner 2023 drills aim to "increase the level of interoperability" between Armenian and U.S. forces in international peacekeeping missions. They will be held from September 11 to 20 in Armenia's Zar training center.

The Kremlin responded saying the announcement "raises concerns" and vowed to "thoroughly analyze" the exercises. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told state news agency TASS that NATO was attempting to draw Armenia "into the sphere of its pernicious influence."

"We impose nothing on anyone. But, naturally, we draw the attention of our partners to the fact that closer relations with NATO are unlikely to yield any positive results in terms of ensuring their own security," Galuzkin said.

"Without a doubt, the conduct of these kinds of exercises does not help to stabilize the situation or strengthen the atmosphere of mutual trust in the region," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.