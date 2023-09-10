Two new 9/11 victims identified ahead of attack anniversary

The identification of these two victims brings the total number of deaths to at least 2,977 in the al-Qaeda attack on the twin towers of the World Trade Center

Two new victims of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks in New York have been identified through DNA analysis.

The announcement comes from New York's Bureau of Forensic Medicine, as the city prepares to commemorate the twenty-second anniversary of the tragedy.

The identification of these two victims, a man and a woman, brings the total number of deaths to at least 2,977 in the al-Qaeda attack on the twin towers of the World Trade Center. Of these, 1,649 victims have been formally identified.

Out of respect for the families, their identities have not been made public.

"We hope these new identifications will bring some comfort to the victims' families, and the efforts of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner demonstrate the city's unwavering commitment to reuniting all World Trade Center victims with their loved ones," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Friday.

Beth A. Keiser (POOL/AFP/File) The Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act, if passed by the Senate, would allow the families of loved ones killed in the 9/11 attacks to sue the Saudi government - fifteen of the 19 hijackers on 9/11 were Saudi citizens

The immense blast caused by the collapse of the two 400-meter-high skyscrapers after the attack, the chaos of dust and the thousands of tons of steel, glass and metal, made it impossible to identify the DNA of hundreds of victims who disappeared under the rubble.

A new-generation sequencing technique had recently been employed for these identifications. The method, which is more sensitive and faster than traditional DNA techniques, is also used by the U.S. military.

Andrew Burton (Getty/AFP/File) An American flag at the 9/11 Memorial site in New York City

Every September 11, New York marks "the day that changed the history of the city and the world forever," as it will again this coming Monday. Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners: two crashed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York, one hit the Pentagon near Washington D.C., and the last crashed into a wooded field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

These attacks, the deadliest ever perpetrated, claimed a total of 2,977 victims and injured thousands more.