Biden meets with Vietnam's Trong in brief visit to Hanoi

U.S. President Joe Biden landed in Vietnam on Sunday in a bid to deepen cooperation between the two nations, with a particular focus on semiconductors and rare earth minerals in talks.

After departing the G20 summit in New Delhi, President Biden landed in Hanoi and met with Nguyen Phu Trong, the leader of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party.

The purpose of his visit was to formalize a "comprehensive strategic partnership," which represents the highest level of diplomatic relations between Hanoi and Washington.

The visit aligned with President Biden's approach at the G20 summit in strengthening support against China's expanding diplomatic influence and securing vital resources from friendly nations.

During his meeting with Trong, President Biden expressed optimism, stating, "This can be the beginning of an even greater era of cooperation."

Semiconductor collaboration is expected to be a key aspect of the partnership, as mentioned by Jon Finer, the U.S. deputy national security advisor. Additionally, discussions centered on securing supplies of rare earth minerals, crucial for high-tech devices like smartphones and electric car batteries.

Vietnam, possessing the world's second-largest rare earth deposits after China, holds strategic importance for the United States as it seeks to diversify its supply chains away from China, given recent global supply chain disruptions.

Last month, President Biden implemented restrictions on U.S. investments in Chinese technology sectors related to semiconductors, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence.