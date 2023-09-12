House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says the inquiry will focus on 'allegations of abuse of power, obstruction, and corruption' against Biden

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, on Tuesday said he will open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

McCarthy said the inquiry would focus on "allegations of abuse of power, obstruction, and corruption" against Biden.

"This logical next step will give our committees the full power to gather the full facts and answers for the American public," he added. "That's exactly what we want to know, the answers. I believe the president would want to answer these questions and allegations as well."

Republicans have been investigating the president since they took control of the House in January.

But hearings have found no concrete evidence of misconduct by Biden. They have, however, shed more light on business dealings by the president's son Hunter, which Republicans say are questionable. Hunter Biden is currently under federal investigation for possible tax crimes related to his foreign business interests.

This is the first move in a political process that could result in an impeachment vote in the House of Representatives. If that is approved by a simple majority, a trial in the U.S. Senate could follow.

In a brief statement at the U.S. Capitol, McCarthy said there were "serious and credible" allegations involving the president's conduct.

"Taken together, these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption," he said.