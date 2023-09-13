U.S. police capture escaped murderer after two weeks on the run

Pennsylvania state police announced the capture after a massive manhunt for the Brazilian Danelo Cavalcante, who escaped from Chester County Prison

U.S. police announced Wednesday the capture of a convicted Brazilian murderer who escaped two weeks ago from Chester County Prison.

“A press conference announcing details of THE CAPTURE of Danelo Cavalcante,” Pennsylvania state police posted on X (formerly Twitter), following reports by U.S. media.

CNN footage showed heavily armed officers in camouflage handcuffing Cavalcante, removing his shirt to reveal a large tattoo on his back, which according to American network was used to identify the Brazilian murderer. He was then placed in the back of a police vehicle.

The manhunt involved some 500 police officers, as well as helicopters, drones, dogs and special units in military style gear. But the five foot tall Cavalcante had been able to dodge his pursuers for two weeks.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Law enforcement officers gather as the search for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante continues Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, United States.

The Brazilian national was convicted of murdering his girlfriend, stabbing her dozens of times in front of her children, on August 16. A mere 15 days later, on August 31, he broke out of the Chester County Prison by climbing over the wall and clearing two razor-wire fences.

In response, Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell and Michelle Kichline released a statement, saying some immediate changes were made.

The officials were also “reviewing and - where needed - changing procedures for both security measures and communication to residents who live close to the prison,” according to the statement.

AFP PHOTO / Pennsylvania State Police (COMBO) This combination of pictures shows a booking photo of convicted murderer Danelo Souza Cavalcante and an updated photo after he escaped.

Cavalcante had been able to evade police in the suburban and rural area west of Philadelphia since the escape. On Tuesday, he broke into a private garage and stole a .22 caliber rifle with a scope, dodging pistol gunfire from the pursuing homeowner when he ran away.

In response, police declared him "armed and extremely dangerous."