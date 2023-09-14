The meeting in California would be the latest step in a campaign by Musk's Jewish allies to stave off mounting criticism over a surge in anti-Semitism on X

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will reportedly meet with X/Twitter owner Elon Musk on Monday in California to discuss anti-Semitic rhetoric online.

According to The Washington Post, the meeting in Silicon Valley would be the latest step in a campaign by Musk’s Jewish friends and allies to stave off the mounting criticism surrounding the surge in anti-Semitic speech on X.

The social media platform has seen a dramatic increase in hate speech since Musk bought the site last year and loosened safeguards around content moderation. Last week, Musk said that U.S. ad revenue had declined by 60 percent.

Civil rights groups, including the Center for Countering Digital Hate and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), have issued findings that the volume of hate speech on X has grown dramatically under the stewardship of Musk.

In December, the ADL noted both an increase in anti-Semitic content on the platform and a decrease in the moderation of anti-Semitic posts since Musk took over. Meanwhile, the Center for Countering Digital Hate said the daily use of racial slurs against black people under Musk was triple the 2022 average, and slurs against gay men and trans persons were up 58 percent and 62 percent, respectively.

Without providing evidence, Musk has blamed critics for the slump in ad revenue, pointing the finger specifically at pressure from the ADL.

Earlier this month, Musk joined a conversation on X with the hashtag #BantheADL, embraced by white nationalists and anti-Semites. He engaged in exchanges with users who expressed anti-Semitic viewpoints during the discussion.