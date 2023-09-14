Hunter Biden indicted on felony gun charges

Son of US president faces up to 10 years in prison for possession a firearm as a prohibited person

Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, was indicted on felony gun charges on Thursday in Delaware, relating to his purchasing a firearm five years ago while he was actively abusing drugs.

The charges, brought forth by Justice Department Special Counsel David Weiss, include two counts of falsifying firearm purchase forms and possessing a firearm as a prohibited person, which carries with it a prison sentence of up to 10 years. Biden earlier said he was not using drugs at the time, a claim he later admitted to be false.

Biden previously reached a plea deal that would stop the criminal proceedings against him, following an investigation by Weiss that was launched in 2018. The plea also covered tax infractions, but the deal fell through after scrutiny by a federal judge, who ruled the deal would not make him immune from further charges relating to possible crimes in business dealings in Ukraine, China, and other countries.

Weiss said last week he would pursue the charges, after dropping the tax charges.