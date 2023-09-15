U.S. agency warns of threats remaining high, particularly against 2024 election

'Russia, China, and Iran likely see the upcoming election season in 2024 as an opportunity' says the American Department of Homeland Security in annual report

Threats of domestic and foreign terrorism remained high, particularly ahead of the General American 2024 election, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) warned Thursday night.

"In 2024, we expect the threat of violence from violent extremists radicalized in the United States will remain high," DHS pointed out in its annual threat assessment report.

“Sharing information with the public on the threats we face is a vital part of protecting our homeland from today’s evolving security challenges,” U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas commented in the statement.

“The annual Homeland Threat Assessment is a publicly available resource on the most pressing challenges facing the nation,” Mayorkas added, adding the analysis enables DHS partners “to make better-informed decisions that account for these security challenges.”

As part of the DHS, U.S. Assistant Secretary for Counter Terrorism and Threat Prevention Samantha Vinograd spoke to i24NEWS and underscored the government's commitment to safeguarding places of worship and the well-being of minorities ahead of the upcoming Jewish holidays.

DHS and its partners were “taking every step possible to ensure that members of the Jewish community are able to observe the high holidays safely,” Vinograd said.

The report from Thursday had pointed out that domestic and foreign extremists “continue to be inspired and motivated by a mix of conspiracy theories; personalized grievances; and enduring racial, ethnic, religious, and anti-government ideologies, often shared online.”

During next year's U.S. election, DHS said, extremists motivated by conspiracy theories and antigovernmental grievances may also "seek to disrupt electoral processes."

In addition, DHS said, "Russia, China, and Iran likely see the upcoming election season in 2024 as an opportunity to conduct overt and covert influence campaigns aimed at shaping favorable US policy outcomes and undermining US stability."