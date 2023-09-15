Rosh Hashanah: U.S. President Biden wishes Jewish community a happy New Year

Biden affirms the message of the Jewish New Year: 'The power lies within each of us to make our country more free and fair, to transform the story of our time'

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday addressed the Jewish community in the United States with a New Year’s greeting ahead of the Rosh Hashanah holiday.

“Tonight at sundown, Jewish communities in the United States and around the world will celebrate Rosh Hashanah – the Day of Judgement, the anniversary of the creation of the world, and the start of a Jewish new year,” Biden said.

“Throughout the High Holidays – commencing with Rosh Hashanah, continuing through the 10 Days of Repentance, and concluding on Yom Kippur – the stirring sound of the shofar calls us to examine our character and conduct,” he continued.

“Heartfelt prayers invite us to repair our relationship with each other, with ourselves, and with God."

Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year and the first of the Jewish High Holy Days.

During this spiritual time of reflection and atonement, we are also uplifted by the hope a new year brings… we are reminded that it is never too late to change and begin anew. Our actions have the power to shift the balance of our fate, our nation, and our world,” Biden said.

“I’ve always believed that the message of Rosh Hashanah is universal. As Americans, the power lies within each of us to make our country more free and fair, to transform the story of our time, and to heal the soul of our nation.”

“Throughout the High Holidays and in the year ahead, let us summon the courage to reflect on who we are and extend compassion, love, and kindness to all. Let us celebrate and protect generations of Jewish Americans whose values, culture, and contributions have shaped our character as a nation, and enriched every part of American life. And let us remember the common values that bind us together as fellow Americans.”

“May it be a happy, healthy, and sweet New Year.”