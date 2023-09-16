Garland applauded the extradition, describing it as 'the most recent step in the Justice Department's effort to attack every aspect of the cartel's operations'

Mexico has extradited Ovidio Guzman Lopez, the son of notorious Sinaloa Cartel kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, to the United States.

The extradition was confirmed by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who revealed that Guzman Lopez, also known as "El Raton" or "The Mouse," faces narcotics charges linked to the ongoing fentanyl crisis in the United States.

The younger Guzman was indicted earlier this year on drug trafficking charges related to the fentanyl epidemic that has been devastating communities across the United States. His father, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, was convicted in 2019 for leading what was believed to be the world's largest narcotics syndicate and is currently serving a life sentence in a high-security prison in Colorado.

U.S. Attorney General Garland applauded the extradition, describing it as "the most recent step in the Justice Department's effort to attack every aspect of the cartel's operations." He emphasized the Justice Department's commitment to holding those responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic accountable for their actions.

The White House also expressed its appreciation for the extradition, highlighting the ongoing cooperation between the United States and Mexico in combating transnational organized crime. This move suggests a willingness by the Biden administration to improve relations with Mexico in the context of antinarcotics efforts.

In a statement issued by Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall on behalf of the White House, the United States thanked its Mexican counterparts for their partnership in working together to protect their citizens from violent criminals.

The development comes after a period of strained cooperation between Mexican and U.S. security forces, marked by tensions stemming from the dissolution of a specialized unit that had long collaborated with U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had accused U.S. agents of "abusive interference" in Mexico's internal affairs.

The extradition of Ovidio Guzman Lopez is seen as a significant step in the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and organized crime in the region.